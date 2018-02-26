Do violent video games lead to violent teens?

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - President Donald Trump is saying violent video games and movies could be a reason why young people are more violent than before.Paige Schultz is a freshman in high school and when asked if she plays video games the answer was a quick no. This could make her a rare one as research shows nearly 90 percent of children in the U.S. play video games and according to the American Psychological Association 85 percent of the those games they're playing contain some sort of violence.Trump is saying that he's hearing more and more people saying the level of violence on video games is shaping young people's thoughts, making the comments just days after 17 were shot and killed at a Florida high school by a former student. Schultz is saying that's just his opinion.“It's weird, really. I don't think it would relate to it, it might relate to the person, but I don't think video games have a say in it,” Schultz said.A survivor of the Florida shooting say he grew up playing video games and would never ever dream of taking the lives of any of his peers.We asked on KIMT News 3's Facebook page in a poll what you thought. 58 percent say yes video games are shaping our youth's thoughts. 42 percent say no.