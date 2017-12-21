Do you have a winter survival kit?

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging drivers to pack a winter survival kit in their cars in case of an emergency.

Scroll for more content...

They suggest having a small, sharp knife and a red bandana or cloth, among many other things.

We spoke with a local driver who said, "One candle will kick off way more heat than you would ever imagine. It has saved many people's lives over the years".

For more winter survival tips and a full list of kit necesities, click here.