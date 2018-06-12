DECORAH, Iowa – A disturbance call at a home on Old Stage Rd led to the arrest of David Hansen, 46.
Scroll for more content...
Hanson’s being held in the Winneshiek County Jail for felony domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow.
A search warrant was executed at the same home after the arrest, and additional charges are pending against individuals, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.
The case is still under investigation.
Related Content
- Disturbance call in Decorah leads to felony domestic abuse charge
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge for strangulation
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge for strangulation
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge
- Incident in Ventura leads to felony domestic abuse charge for woman
- Authorities: Dispute about TV leads to felony domestic abuse charge in Worth County
- Man arrested for Decorah burglary
- Watch: The Decorah eagle cam