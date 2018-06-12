Disturbance call in Decorah leads to felony domestic abuse charge

DECORAH, Iowa – A disturbance call at a home on Old Stage Rd led to the arrest of David Hansen, 46.

Hanson’s being held in the Winneshiek County Jail for felony domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow.

A search warrant was executed at the same home after the arrest, and additional charges are pending against individuals, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

The case is still under investigation.