Distillery going up in southern Minnesota

HARMONY, Minn. – A distillery is coming to southeastern Minnesota, and it’s expected to give a boost to local businesses.

It’s called Harmony Spirits, and its three owners broke ground on its site on Tuesday after years of it being just an idea.

“We were discussing how we really would like to have something local that we could all visit,” Jim Simpson, one of the owners, said, “and that conversation turned to we should do this.”

The other two owners are Larry Tammel and Andy Craig. They plan to use locally grown products to make their liquor.

“I think we're gonna support all the other local business that are here as well,” Simpson said.

One of those being Preston Liquor, which is about 10 miles down the road. Joe Lafreniere owns it.

“Anything I can bring in local people seem to like,” Lafreniere said. “You know everyone's looking for something local.”

He thinks it’ll boost people shopping local.

“I wanna see what, what's being made in the area,” Lafreniere said. “What the flavor is, you know, what local ingredients are in it that you can pick out from something like being mass produced from somewhere else.”

After construction, the plan is to start distilling vodka and whiskey first.

“It's been quite a process ya know,” Simpson said. “There's a lot of permits, a lot of regulations. So we're just excited to get the building up and get our equipment in there and get licensed and be ready to make an exceptional product that everybody can enjoy with us.”

Owners hope to have the building up by July, and start distilling pending their permit.