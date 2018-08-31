Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Sheriff: Search underway for missing person at Rockwell 5-Star Co-op Full Story

Disneyland to sell alcohol at Star Wars attraction

Disney confirms its Mos Eisley-inspired cantina at Disneyland will serve alcoholic drinks. (CNN) Disney confirms its Mos Eisley-inspired cantina at Disneyland will serve alcoholic drinks. (CNN)

Disney confirms its Mos Eisley-inspired cantina at Disneyland will serve alcoholic drinks.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 10:07 AM
Posted By: CNN

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Star Wars fans hoping to wet their whistles in a wretched hive of scum and villainy are in luck – thanks to the happiest place on earth.

The Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge expansion to Disneyland set to open in 2019 will include a place called Oga's Cantina.

The alien-themed bar is modeled after the Mos Eisley Cantina first seen in the original Star Wars film.

Disney confirms it will sell alcoholic cocktails at the cantina.

That will make the cantina the only place in the park where visitors can purchase alcoholic beverages.

Beer, wine and an assortment of non-alcoholic drinks will all be on the menu.

Disney's Magic Kingdom in Florida began offering alcohol at one of its restaurants in 2012, and now every sit-down restaurant there serves it.

Several other parks owned by Disney, like California Adventure, and Epcot Center also serve alcohol.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rain chances and clouds return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nearly 6-foot lizard found roaming back yard

Image

Suburban Australian moms adopt baby cows

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast 8-31-18

Image

Mayo Clinic opening sports clinic for high school athletes

Image

Mapping your Labor Day weekend road trip

Image

Campus sexual assault policies

Image

Examining wage law

Image

Funding for healthy choices

Image

Examining Minnesota Wage Law

Image

Archbishop Comments on Sex Abuse Scandal

Community Events