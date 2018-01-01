MASON CITY, Iowa - The Disc Golf Ice Bowl Tournament is bigger than just a sport for participant Bill Orozco.



“The goal is to alleviate hunger across America. Since 1987 they have actually raised $23.5 million dollars and $500,000 pounds of food just to help those in need and so it's a way for us to give back and dust off our Frisbee and kind of compete as well,” says Orozco.

Over the past three years, the Mason City disc ice bowl has raised over $3,000 dollars and donated the funds to local food banks.

This year, the city lend a helping hand by revamping their course to make sure they were safe.

“But the city of Mason City did get about 10 to 11 thousand dollars and they kind of surprised us and several of our friends kind of coincided with a course layout to kind of work together with everybody,” says Orozco.

Nick Perry also participated and shared his love for the sport.

"It’s just like golf you throw it at the basket like you’re throwing a Frisbee all your Frisbee’s throw different."

And also the fellowship the sport brings.

"There is a bunch of people from out of town you know it just kind of just brings people together before the season begins."

“A lot of the awareness on the sport and the reason we come out here are like I said just to have fun it brings us all together and easy for us to compete,” Says Orozco.

A total of 20 people participated in the disc golf ice bowl.