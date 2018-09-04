Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Disaster declaration for Bremer County

Comes after severe weather that began Sunday.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 1:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Bremer and Iowa counties.

The move is in response to severe storms and flooding that began on Sunday and will allow state resources to be used to assist in recovery efforts. The proclamation activates both the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents and the Disaster Case Management Program.

The Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.

Disaster Case Management is a program to address serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program.

Residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. This information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
We're tracking the potential for flooding tonight along with additional severe weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dance like no one's watching

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Feeding those who serve us

Image

Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

Image

Water park closing for season

Image

Localized flooding risks

Image

Unofficial last day of summer

Image

Pick party

Community Events