Disaster declaration for Bremer County

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Bremer and Iowa counties.

The move is in response to severe storms and flooding that began on Sunday and will allow state resources to be used to assist in recovery efforts. The proclamation activates both the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents and the Disaster Case Management Program.

The Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.

Disaster Case Management is a program to address serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program.

Residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. This information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies.