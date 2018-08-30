Different pleas in different states over high speed chase

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man arrested after a high speed chase is pleading guilty in Iowa and not guilty in Minnesota.

Michael Anthony Livingston, 31 of Albert Lea, was arrested on May 22 after a pursuit from southern Freeborn County into east central Winnebago County that authorities say hit speeds of up to 120 miles per hour. Law enforcement says it tried to pull over Livingston because he was wanted in connection to a domestic assault reported earlier that day, but he took off and wouldn’t stop until he crashed in a field.

Livingston has pleaded guilty to eluding in Winnebago County. His sentencing is scheduled for September 7.

Court records state he entered not guilty pleas Thursday in Freeborn County to two counts of domestic assault and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.