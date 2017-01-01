Deputy Director of Albert Lea police graduates from safety program

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Deputy Director of the Albert Lea Police Department has graduated from Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety.

James Carlson was one of thirty students to complete the most recent session of the Staff and Command program. Northwestern University says the program provides upper-level college instruction in over 27 subjects, including leadership, applied statistics, planning and policy development, and employee relations.

Since the program began, Northwestern University says it has graduated over 18,000 students from around the world.