Department says 2 guards assaulted at Fort Dodge prison

The two guards were treated at a Fort Dodge hospital and then returned to work the remainder of their shifts.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 11:57 AM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 11:57 AM

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Corrections Department says inmates have assaulted two guards at the Fort Dodge prison.

The attacks occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A department news release says an inmate attacked a correctional officer, and when another officer went to help, all three fell to the floor. The department says more officers were sent to the unit after another inmate began kicking the two officers on the floor.

The names of those involved haven't been released.

