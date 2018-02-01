Democrat and Republican Representatives Come Together to Educate

ROCHESTER Minn.- The League of Women Voters Rochester held an event on Wednesday evening all about caucusing . The event was held in light of the upcoming opportunity to participate in Minnesota on February 6th.

A representative from the Democratic party and a representative from the Republican party were both in attendance and working together to educate the public on everything caucus.

One of the big takeaways from the event was that when regestering to take part, you do have to identify with one party and agree that you are not active in another party. However, that doesn't lock you in for life. Those at the event say that you can change what party you identify with the next year, so they want to make sure that doesn't deter anyone from going out and participating.

As the event was held by The League of Women Voters, the audience was majority female. Out of about 29 guests, only about 3 were male. A few atendees say they do believe more women are stepping up and are feeling empowered to make their voices heard especially in politics right now.