Deferred judgment in Mitchell County marijuana arrest

OSAGE, Iowa – The first of three defendants in a marijuana bust is not going to prison.

22-year-old Dalton J. Toupal of Osage pleaded guilty to felony possession of marijuana and received a deferred judgment. He must spend one year on supervised probation and pay a $250 civil penalty. If Toupal abides by all the terms of his probation, this conviction will be wiped from his record.

Toupal and two others, Danelis Del Valle Aponte of Charles City and Victor Ivan Vargas Morales of Osage, were all charged with drug crimes after law enforcement made a probation check at Toupal’s apartment. Officers say they found pot and drug paraphernalia in the apartment and Toupal admitted to using and selling marijuana.

Del Valle Aponte and Vargas Morales are scheduled to stand trial on May 9 for serious misdemeanor possession of marijuana.