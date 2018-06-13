Deferred judgment in Mason City 'road rage' conviction

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman gets probation for waving a gun around after a “road rage” incident.

Aerial Jeanne Miller, 34 of Mason City, received a deferred judgment after pleading guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Mason City police say Miller took out a pistol after a driving dispute on January 4 in the 00 block of South Taft Avenue.

She’s been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation. If she meets all the requirements at the end of those two years, this conviction will be wiped from her record.