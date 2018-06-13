Clear

Deferred judgment in Mason City 'road rage' conviction

Aerial Miller Aerial Miller

Woman gets probation after waving a gun around.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 3:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman gets probation for waving a gun around after a “road rage” incident.

Scroll for more content...

Aerial Jeanne Miller, 34 of Mason City, received a deferred judgment after pleading guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Mason City police say Miller took out a pistol after a driving dispute on January 4 in the 00 block of South Taft Avenue.

She’s been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation. If she meets all the requirements at the end of those two years, this conviction will be wiped from her record.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
We're tracking more rain late tonight and into Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events