MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman gets probation for waving a gun around after a “road rage” incident.
Scroll for more content...
Aerial Jeanne Miller, 34 of Mason City, received a deferred judgment after pleading guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Mason City police say Miller took out a pistol after a driving dispute on January 4 in the 00 block of South Taft Avenue.
She’s been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation. If she meets all the requirements at the end of those two years, this conviction will be wiped from her record.
Related Content
- Deferred judgment in Mason City 'road rage' conviction
- Deferred judgment for Mason City robber
- Deferred judgment for alley thief
- Deferred judgment for Cresco tire slasher
- Prowell gets deferred judgment for pot
- Deferred judgment in Mitchell County marijuana arrest
- Worth County teen gets deferred judgment
- Guilty plea in Mason City 'road rage' incident
- Tackling road construction confusion in Mason City
- Police: Woman arrested for pointing gun at people in Mason City road rage incident