Defense rests their case in the Braedon Bowers murder trial

The Defense rested their case in the Braedon Bowers murder trial. Bowers is accused of stabbing 23 year old Wraymond Todd in the chest May 30th 2017. He later died from those injuries.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 4:38 PM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 5:47 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

The defense only questioned two witnesses on Friday before sending the jury home for the weekend. One of the witnesses was Bowers’ sister Jenna Bowers.


She told the court about the relationship between Bowers and his mother, Tamela Harris.


“Him and mom just kind of had bad blood in general same with our dad,” she said. “I think he was always kind of a little angry at them, but he wasn’t being rude.”


She recounted what happened the day of May 30th saying she remembers seeing her brother the first time when he came to his mother’s home.


“When you saw Braedon did he appear angry?” the Defense questioned. “No,” said Bowers. “Did you talk with him?” asked the Defense. “Yes, I do believe so,” she said.


She also explained how the fight started.


“I saw Wryamond and Cody rushing at Braedon when he got out of the car,” Bowers said.


Jenna Bowers did not give her statement to police the day of the stabbing or when they later returned to speak to her. She was only 17 at the time of the incident.


Closing arguments will take place Monday at 9 AM then the jury will deliberate.

