Defense calls Bowers' grandmother as first witness

MASON CITY, Iowa- The State rested their case Thursday in the first degree murder trial against 21 year old Braedon Bowers.



Police believe Bowers stabbed 23 year old Wraymond Todd in the chest May 30th of 2017. Todd later died from those injuries.



The Defense called up their first witness on Thursday, Laine Church. Church is Bowers’ grandmother who she said he often lived with. Church began by describing Bowers’ relationship with his mother saying “frustration, tears and sadness.”



She said she saw him the morning of May 30th before the stabbing and explained that he was going to his mother’s, Tamela Harris, house. But when he got there she said Bowers became very upset.



“I wanted to go to my mom’s and talk to my mom but she had all these other people over and that’s when he started to cry,” she described the conversation with Bowers as.



Church said he then explained what happened..



“They jumped him,” she said. “Wraymond Todd and I think Colby or Cody, maybe both.”



That’s when she told him to document his injuries and said he acted in self-defense.



“’The text message reads if you have any marks on you take pictures and send to me. This is self-defense’, who sent those messages,” the Defense asked. “I sent that.”



The State pointed out that Church had not seen the stabbing to the jury. They also pointed out that Church asked Bowers to delete their conversation for fear of it being used against him.