Deer Vs. Motorcycle Accident Injuries One

OWATONNA, Minn. - A Geneva man is injured in a motorcycle accident Friday.

Minnesota State Patrol said the accident happened on Highway 14 around 9:00p.m., near Owatonna.

32-year-old Troy Anderson was heading east on his Harley Davidson when a deer ran into the road and he struck it with his bike.

Anderson was taken to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening in juries.

State Patrol reports that Anderson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.