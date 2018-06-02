Deer Vs. Motorcycle Accident Injuries One

Clear

Posted: Jun. 2, 2018 9:31 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

OWATONNA, Minn. - A Geneva man is injured in a motorcycle accident Friday.

Minnesota State Patrol said the accident happened on Highway 14 around 9:00p.m., near Owatonna.

32-year-old Troy Anderson was heading east on his Harley Davidson when a deer ran into the road and he struck it with his bike.

Anderson was taken to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening in juries.

State Patrol reports that Anderson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

