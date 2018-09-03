Dedication of Minnesota's First Freedom Rock: 'This Freedom Rock stands for you and me'

KASSON, Minn. - Labor Day marked the dedication of Minnesota's first Freedom Rock.

The Freedom Rock Tour is a project that pays tribute to veterans.

Ray "Bubba" Sorensen II started it in Iowa, and is now trying to spread his art across the nation. He has the goal of painting one in all of Iowa's 99 counties, and now one in all 50 states.

For Commander Bob Meline, of Kasson American Legion Post 333, the Freedom Rock stands for America and democracy.

"This Freedom Rock stands in recognition of all veterans," Meline said. "This Freedom Rock stands for all families of veterans who sacrificed a lot."

That includes the family of local veteran Carl Mergen, who died in 2011. He served in the Marines, and now his family is giving his ashes to be painted on the rock.

"It was emotional," Calvin Mergen, Carl's son, said. "You know six and a half years ago, you have a lot of emotion back when that happens. And then to bring that emotion back out, it's pretty intense."

The rain made it hard for the paint to dry, so veteran Paul Leska, of Kasson, stood out in the storm. He had an umbrella with him to help protect what was painted.

"The thing is it's the least I can do for them, and for their family," Leska said. "It's the very least."

It's a tribute to all who have served, and a reminder for what America stands for.

Sorensen just finished painting his most recent Freedom Rock in Clear Lake. His next stop is Red Oak, Iowa. To follow the artist's journey, click here.