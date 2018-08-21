Decorah man pleads not guilty to armed threats

DECORAH, Iowa – A Winneshiek County man is pleading not guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of going armed with intent.

Jayme David Kimber, 38 of Decorah, was arrested after the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call the evening on July 31 about an ATV accident on 155th Avenue. Deputies found the ATV but the driver was gone.

Another 911 call came in about a disturbance on Middle Sattre Road where authorities say Kimber was threatening people. He was arrested around 2:45 am on August 1 when he was found in a shed surrounded by hay bales. Deputies say firearms were also found with Kimber.

His trial is scheduled to begin on November 7.