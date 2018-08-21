Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Illegal immigrant charged with murder in Tibbetts' death Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decorah man pleads not guilty to armed threats

Arrested in the early morning hours of August 1.

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 1:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A Winneshiek County man is pleading not guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of going armed with intent.

Jayme David Kimber, 38 of Decorah, was arrested after the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call the evening on July 31 about an ATV accident on 155th Avenue. Deputies found the ATV but the driver was gone.

Another 911 call came in about a disturbance on Middle Sattre Road where authorities say Kimber was threatening people. He was arrested around 2:45 am on August 1 when he was found in a shed surrounded by hay bales. Deputies say firearms were also found with Kimber.

His trial is scheduled to begin on November 7.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Warning about person going door to door

Image

DMC 5 year update

Image

Murder trial gets underway in north Iowa

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-21-18)

Image

Client experiences success with animal assisted therapy

Image

CO Murder LATEST

Image

Mollie Tibbetts latest

Image

Truckers Celebrate Birthday For Special Needs Teen

Image

New playground opening for Austin students

Image

Legacy ride heading through Austin & Albert Lea today

Community Events