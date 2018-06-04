Debut of Cops and Kids Community Bike Program in Rochester: 'We just want to keep the kids safe'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Police Department is debuting a new way to help with bike safety this summer.

It’s called the Cops and Kids Community Bike Program. It involved a trailer with tools inside to help fix kids’ bikes, as well as helmets to give out to kids in need.

The department plans to take the trailer around to numerous community events during the summer.

Community Action Team Police Officer James Marsolek said it’s especially important this time of year with kids getting out of school for summer and more cyclists on the road.

“A car versus a bike, more than likely the bicyclist is going to lose that battle,” Marsolek said, “so we want to make sure everybody’s riding safely, obeying all the traffic laws just like everybody else, like all the vehicles do. We just want to keep the kids safe.”