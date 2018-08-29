Death investigation underway in southern Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A death investigation is underway in Olmsted County.

Authorities say a 17-year-old female gave birth around 10 a.m. Tuesday at her grandparents’ house.

The girl told police that she was panicked and didn’t know what to do so she slept for most of the day after the still birth.

At 11:30 p.m., the female and her 19-year-old former boyfriend showed up at the St. Mary’s ER. The female told staff that she had a still birth that morning and that the baby was in the car outside. Medical staff brought the baby inside, and the baby was a near-term girl.

There were no signs of trauma and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.