Death investigation underway in Kossuth County

Iowa DCI has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 11:03 AM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 11:10 AM

LuVerne, Iowa – An investigation is underway after a woman reported finding her husband unresponsive Monday.
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office said the call was received at 5:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, the male was found to be deceased. The body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Iowa DCI has been called in to assist in the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said there is “no reason to believe that there is an ongoing threat to the citizens of this community.”

