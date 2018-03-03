Death investigation in Kossuth County

LAKOTA, Iowa – Authorities are investigating the death of a 38-year-old Lakota woman in Kossuth County.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call just after 12:45 a.m. Saturday from 517 Smith Street in Lakota, asking for medical assistance. The caller also said that a domestic assault with weapons occurred at the residence of 202 2nd Street in Lakota.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with cuts to his left arm at 517 Smith Street and a dead woman at 202 2nd Street.

Authorities then contacted the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations to assist with the investigation.

They arrested 45-year-old Chad Dietrick of Lakota for 1st Degree Murder, a Class A Felony.

The victim is identified as 38-year-old Krista Hesebeck of Lakota.

Dietrick is being held at the Kossuth County Jail awaiting his initial appearance.

Investigators say they will determine the cause of death from autopsy results.

Other assisting agencies include the Algona Police Department, Forest City Police Department, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.