MAPLETON, Minn. – Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible murder suicide.

Deputies responded to the 15000 block of State Highway 22 just after 9:00 p.m. Friday for a domestic dispute between a husband and wife.

Deputies got a call from 57-year-old Timothy Moore saying he shot and killed his wife, 49-year-old Lori Moore.

Shortly after, law enforcement discovered both bodies in their home.

Authorities are still investigating the deaths.