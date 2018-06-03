Death ends Hancock County theft case

GARNER, Iowa – A man accused of trying to steal service from Alliant Energy has died.

Scroll for more content...

45-year-old Dennis Michael Martin of Garner was charged with 2nd degree theft after the utility company said it shut off service to Martin’s home four separate times due to lack of payment but Martin reconnected his property every time.

Martin was scheduled to plead guilty and be sentenced Tuesday in Hancock County District Court but the case has been dismissed because Martin died on February 26.