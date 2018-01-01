Dean Snyder dies at 87

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A well known member of the north Iowa community has passed away.

Scroll for more content...

Dean Snyder, who started Dean Snyder Construction in Clear Lake, died Saturday at the age of 87. Snyder is well known for his work on Clear Lake's historic Surf Ballroom, which he purchased in 1994 and restored.

Snyder was also a Navy veteran and an active member at Clear Lake United Methodist Church. A visitation will be held there on Tuesday from 4:00-7:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday morning at the church beginning at 10:30 am.