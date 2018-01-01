Investigation into deadly impostor drugs found in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – A drug investigation sparked by three overdoses has led to an arrest in Blue Earth County.

The Cannon River Drug Task Force says the overdoses happened in Northfield between February 24 and 25 and all the victims survived after being given Narcan. Law enforcement says the overdoses were caused by blue pills that were discovered to be a mix of cocaine and carfentanil, a drug which officials say is 10,000 times stronger than morphine.

Information from those overdoses resulted in the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force searching a home on Cottage Path in Mankato on Thursday. Officers arrested 20-year-old Joshua Ryan Chlan and say they found numerous blue pills that were imprinted with either A215 or M30, which law enforcement says would usually identify them as Oxycodone.

It is not known yet if the blue pills found in Mankato contain carfentanil but they are being tested. The Minnesota River Drug Task Force says the dangerous blue pills recovered in Northfield look exactly like Oxycodone.

Law enforcement says no overdoses have been reported in the Mankato area but is warning people that taking any medication other than what they’ve been prescribed and gotten from a pharmacy is extremely dangerous.

Joshua Chlan has been charged with 3rd degree drug sales and 5th degree drug possession.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the U.S. Postal Service assisted with this investigation, which is continuing.