Deadly fire blamed on kerosene heater

Officials say it was thawing frozen pipes in trailer southwest of Minneapolis.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2018 5:38 PM
Updated: Jan. 12, 2018 5:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, Minn. (AP) - Investigators believe a kerosene heater being used to thaw frozen pipes under a mobile home caused a fire that killed a 71-year-old woman southwest of Minneapolis.

Carver County Sheriff Jim Olson says sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a house fire in Norwood Young America just before 6 p.m. Thursday. A woman who was paralyzed and unable to more on her own reportedly was inside the home.

When deputies arrived, they found the mobile home engulfed in flames and smoke. Firefighters arrived and put out the fire. The body of Nancy Lee Green was found inside the home.

An ambulance crew treated two firefighters for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe the fire was accidental.

