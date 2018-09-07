Clear
Deadline extended for Veterans Home donations

Federal government is matching donations.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 3:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PRESTON, Minn. – The deadline has been extended for donations to the future State Veterans Home that will be built in Preston.

Contributions can now be made until September 25, with all donations matched two to one by the U.S. Government. Organizers says donations made by that date will determine the size and feature of the veterans home. The hope is for a 72-bed facility but that could change.

More than $180,000 in individual donations have been collected for the project, which will be the only official veterans home in southeastern Minnesota.

The Preston Veterans Home Committee says it would like to thank everyone who has supported this regional project for our veterans
If you are interested in donating, visit www.prestonmn.org/veterans-home to download a donation card or they are available at F&M Community Bank in Preston and Preston City Hall. All donations can be sent to the Preston Area Community Foundation, PO Box 467, Preston, MN 55965 or they may be dropped off at F&M Community Bank in Preston.

