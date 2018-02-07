Deadliest day on Iowa roads in recent history

KIMT NEWS 3- Those with the Iowa State Patrol say Monday was one of the deadliest days on Iowa roadways in recent history. 7 people died throughout the day as well as several injuries.

Scroll for more content...

One of the incidents state patrol responded to was a more than 50 car pileup on Interstate 35 near Ames. One person died in that crash and several other were injured according to the Iowa State Patrol. Those we spoke with say chain reaction crash happened when a driver slammed in to a trooper who was pulled over assisting with another crash.

Those with the State Patrol say people need to pay more attention on the road ways which includes road conditions, speed and surroundings. We spoke with a woman today who drove I-35 every day who says I-35 can be dangerous when it starts snowing.

“I think people should just stay home,” said Edith Case of Clear Lake. “I had several incidents on that road including white out conditions, I went in to a ditch once. It was a 36 mile drive one way come hell or high water.”

Those with the State Patrol say people also need to be turning their headlights on during the snowfalls even if it is daylight. They noticed several drivers leaving their lights off yesterday which makes it dangerous when visibility gets bad.