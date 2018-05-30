Clear
Dayton signs off on bonding bill, nixing 1 project

Posted: May. 30, 2018 11:39 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton has signed most of a bill authorizing almost $1.5 billion in public construction across Minnesota.

Dayton signed the so-called bonding bill Wednesday but used his line-item veto pen on just one project. Dayton said $1 million for additional reviews of state water regulations would have added needless bureaucracy.

His signature on the borrowing bill cements one major piece of an otherwise unproductive session. Dayton previously vetoed the GOP Legislature's massive budget package and a bill with tax cuts.

The Democratic governor said the bill was too skimpy, especially for upkeep on college and university campuses. And he objected to a provision that uses money from an environmental fund.

Dayton wrote that he still signed the bill because Minnesota communities need the projects and jobs.

