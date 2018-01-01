Daycare working to put emergency re-location in place

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - For many parents you hope your daycare provider or school has a plan in place in case of an emergency.Rhonda Dedor started thinking what happens if there's a gas leak near the school or the neighborhood is being asked to be evacuated. She's the director of Sunbeam Christian Child Care and Preschool and says while it hasn't happened to them yet she wants to plan ahead. Dedor is writing to the Mason City Public Library asking if they can be a location for them in case of an emergency.She says it’s not a thought she likes to think about.“It’s sort of daunting in that in what do we do, who's available, what can we use, what's good for us, and what's good for another organization,” Dedor said.They already have an emergency location in place but not for if the neighborhood has to be evacuated.The library has not gotten back to them yet.