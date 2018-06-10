Clear
'Day of Service'

Aspen Dental providing free dental service for veterans as a way of thanking them for their service

Posted: Jun. 10, 2018 12:16 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Aspen Dental is giving back to those who have served with a free dental clinic for veterans on Saturday as part of their nationwide 'Day of Service.'

The event has provided free care to 17,000 veterans across the country as a way of thanking them for their service.

Core Ostercamp is the practice lead at the Mason City dental office.

"I really enjoy it. It's an awesome opportunity for us to do something who have given so much for us. I enjoy it even more than I thought I would. We're looking forward for the opportunity to carry this forward," Ostercamp says.

Mason City was one of nearly 450 Aspen Dental branded practices across 37 states that participated in Saturday's event.

The risk for more severe weather persists as showers and thunderstorms linger for the evening.
