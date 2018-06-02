Day 2 of DFL party convention draws to a close

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Democratic Farmer Labor party completed the second day of the DFL convention.

On Saturday, DFL delegates voted to endorse Matt Pelikan for Attorney General and Erin Murphy for Governor.

On Friday, they endorsed Steve Simon for Secretary of State, Amy Klobuchar for Senate Seat A, and Tina Smith for Senate Seat B.

The party has a final endorsement to vote on tomorrow, the final day of the convention. Delegates will decide if Jon Tollefson or Julie Blaha will be the party's endorsed candidate.