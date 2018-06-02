Clear

Day 2 of DFL party convention draws to a close

The party is close to finalizing all of its state endorsements.

Posted: Jun. 2, 2018 10:46 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Democratic Farmer Labor party completed the second day of the DFL convention.

Scroll for more content...

On Saturday, DFL delegates voted to endorse Matt Pelikan for Attorney General and Erin Murphy for Governor.

On Friday, they endorsed Steve Simon for Secretary of State, Amy Klobuchar for Senate Seat A, and Tina Smith for Senate Seat B.

The party has a final endorsement to vote on tomorrow, the final day of the convention. Delegates will decide if Jon Tollefson or Julie Blaha will be the party's endorsed candidate.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
The rain will clear out this evening with a comfortable and breezy Sunday on the way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events