Dangers of dehydrated driving

Drinking water could lead to a safer time behind the wheel.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 8:13 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Hot temperatures can easily cause dehydration which could bring risk when in the drivers’ seat.
But it’s not something everyone thinks about.

“No, I've actually never heard of dehydrated driving,” David Yan, in Rochester for the summer said.

Dehydrated driving is getting behind the wheel when experiencing a water deficiency. This can be dangerous since dehydration can cause dizziness, tiredness, and decreased ability to concentrate.

“I’ve been dehydrated before…and your faculties are challenged,” Mary Jo Rosin of Rochester said.

A recent study showed driving dehydrated is just as dangerous as driving under the influence.

“We always hear don't drink and drive, and now we're hearing drink and drive,” Yan said.

Driver Knowledge Tests suggests always having water on the road and taking to rest stops when needed to stay safe on the road.

Another round of sunshine today with isolated storms chances tonight.
