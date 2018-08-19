Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As part of his 'Service Saturdays' initiative, Assistant Secretary of Defense Dan Feehan helped serve a meal at Christ United Methodist Church.

He says addressing food insecurity is a component of his campaign platform. "Addressing systemic poverty. It exists in many forms," he explains. "It happens right here in Rochester but it also happens in very much rural communities too. There are people including many, many children who don't have enough to eat."

Feehan is running for 1st Congressional District and will face Jim Hagedorn in the November election.