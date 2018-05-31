Clear

Damage reported after tornadic activity in Fillmore County

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is reporting a small tornado touched down in Bristol Township

Posted: May. 31, 2018 8:35 PM
Updated: May. 31, 2018 8:40 PM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

FILLMORE CO., Minn. – According to the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday night a small tornado was reported on the ground in Bristol Township in the 22000 block of County Road 30. The call came in at 7:54 PM.
The National Weather Service was notified and indicated no activity in that area. A Fillmore County Deputy responded to the area and found a 75 x 25 foot shed had major damage including the roof being lifted off. The sheriff’s office also reports debris was scattered up to a half mile from the scene, roof tin was found in a tree and shed poles had been pulled from the ground. No other structures were damaged and sheep and cattle on site were not harmed.
A neighbor told authorities she saw a piece of tin floating in the air that landed in the roadway and noticed leaves and corn stocks moving in the air.
The National Weather Service was contacted again and after viewing the video and photos indicated it could be considered an EF0 tornado or wind event. An EF0 rating is classified as “weak” with speeds of 60-85 mph.

Photos courtesy: Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase

We'll continue to get a break from the rain before it returns by the weekend.
