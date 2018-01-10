Dads say they need more dad time

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new study by Pew Research Center finds 63% of dads feel they spend too little time with their kids.

This is compared to just 35% of mothers who feel this way.

The study cited work obligations as the main reason fathers don't get enough time with their kids.

Tyler Rogers is the father of an 18 month old. He said he used to travel every other week for work but decided something needed to change when he found out he had a daughter on the way.

"I was sitting on a flight, and they guy next to me...his cell phone went off when we landed and his kid was having a seizure. He was in Texas and his kid was in Florida and so he couldn't do anything about it," he said. "Right then and there, I just, I couldn't continue to travel and have a daughter at home."

Rogers bought Once Upon A Child in Rochester and now is the new business owner. He said working locally helps him get more time with his daughter.

He said he also makes an effort to leave work at work.

"I know you can get pulled away by distractions...things you have to finish up at work the next day or things that come up later that evening, but just try to be present when you're at home. They see you on your phone and they really do appreciate the time you spend with them," he said.

His advice to other working fathers? If possible, take advantage of weekends.

"I usually let my wife sleep in a little bit because my daughter likes to wake up at like 6am. Um, so a couple hours that is just designated time for us just to hang out," Rogers said.

