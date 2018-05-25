DUI charges possible after motorcycle crash in Olmsted County

Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A motorcycle crash sent one person the hospital and he could face a DUI charge after an overnight accident.It happened in the 1800 block of 3rd Ave. NW around 12:30 a.m.Authorities say the driver, 30-year-old Andrew Peters, of Dover, had facial injuries and showed signs of being under the influence after he veered off the road at the a bend, crossed the sidewalk and crashed.