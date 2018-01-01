DNR looks for residents' thoughts on Iowa's water quality

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources wants to know residents' thoughts on improving water quality in the state.

The DNR is conducting its triennial review of water quality standards. Iowa residents can attend one of three meetings across the state.

The meetings allow Iowans the opportunity to provide the DNR with information to help in setting the goals for streams and rivers.

The meetings are set for 4 p.m. on Jan. 23 in Urbandale, Jan. 24 in Washington and Jan. 25 in Harlan.

The public can also submit written comments by mail to Matthew Dvorak with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources or by email at matthew.dvorakdnr.iowa.gov.