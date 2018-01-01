DMC organizers host sustainability series

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Destination Medical Center is an ongoing project with the goal of making the city a global destination for health and wellness.

Scroll for more content...

Those with the project are hosting monthly community meetings about sustainability and this month was all about re-commissioning and how Mayo Clinic is using it throughout their buildings.

Brett Gorden, with Facilities Operations at Mayo Clinic, said they call it retro-commissioning. That's where they're going through buildings systems in their facilities, finding the operation inefficiencies that are wasting energy, and correcting them in order for the building to perform better.

Mayo Clinic set a goal to reduce their energy consumption by 20-percent by 2020. They met that goal in 2017.

Angela Gupta, a community member, now wants their new goal to be incorporating more renewable energy resources.

"Not only are we producing from sustainable resources, but we're doing them to increase our local economy," Gupta said, "and then that diversifies our economy which I think is good and it also keeps that money flowing throughout our local economy."

Gorden said retro-commissiong is a good model for existing buildings and will also be hepful for buildings in the DMC areas.