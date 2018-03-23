DMC approves plan to renovate a historic building

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A proposal to remodel the historic Chateau Theater was discussed Thursday during the Destination Medical Center Board public meeting.

The theater, located in the heart of Rochester, opened in 1927 but is now closed.

The DMC board approved the proposal to partially remodel the building so that it can be used on an interim basis. This would include updated plumbing and repaired windows. This renovation would allow the Chateau to hold events of 390 people. The interim use is temporary until a more expensive long-term plan is established.

Rochester resident Sunny Prabhakar spoke during the public comment period at the meeting. He is a part of a group that organizes nightlife events, and he says the Chateau would be a perfect space.

The plan is now up to the Rochester City Council to review.