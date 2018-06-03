DFL convention wraps up and final candidates are endorsed

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Democratic Farmer Labor Party's convention wrapped up on Sunday at Mayo Civic Center.

A highlight of the final day, endorsed gubernatorial candidate Erin Murphy making her much anticipated announcement for a running mate.

Murphy announced State Repressentative Erin Maye Quade as her running mate. Quade is the candidate for Lieutenant Governor by acclamation.

On Sunday, Julie Baha also won the endorsement for State Auditor by acclamation.

Here are other endorsements for state offices:

1. Amy Klobuchar for Senate. She ran unopposed and has held the senate position since 2007.

2. Tina Smith for Senate. This is the party's first time weighing in on Smith's performance since taking over the seat in January, following Al Franken's resignation.

3. Steve Simon for Secretary of State. Simon ran unopposed.

4. Matt Pelikan for Attorney General.

Leo Alfred is a DFL delegate for Senate District 26, which includes part of Rochester. He said the way the endorsements played out over the weekend were a little suprising, which is why he encourages people to get involved.

"The narative is not always correct and often it's not correct. You really don't know what's going to happen unless you do something to make it happen," he said. "It's better to make your voice heard, if you don't you really have no stake in whats going on."

Moving to the primaries, he says he hopes the party can unite behind endorsed candidates.

"People who support various campaigns need to come together individually but I think there also needs to be leadership from the top down. I think it would go a long way," he said.