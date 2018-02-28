Demolition in Austin to make way for new recreation center

AUSTIN, Minn.-Austin residents said their last goodbyes as the iconic Austin Municipal Plant was demolished today to make room for a new recreation center.

Alex Bumgardner is the Austin Utilities operations director.

He said "You get to an age and efficiency level and you really have to start looking at you know how much longer can we continue sinking money into a facility that can't efficiently produce energy".

One resident has looked at the plant for over a decade. Dick Johnson is a retired construction worker from Austin.

“It’s sad to see this old building go because it’s been apart of the community for over half a century”

Although Johnson is sad he said he’s looking forward to seeing a new recreation center he can take his grandchildren to.

“It’s for the good of the community and hopefully it’s good for the youth of the community so they have a place with some guidance.”

Bumgardner said the new recreation center should be up and running by late June early July 2018.