Cycle for a Cure

CARPENTER, Iowa - A group of cyclists from SASS in St. Ansgar hit the pavement on two wheels on Saturday to ride for a cure for cancer. Despite the occasional rain shower, it didn't stop participants.

Originally scheduled to ride for 30 miles, the rain shortened their route to 20 miles, a round-trip ride from St. Ansgar to Carpenter.

Central Springs Elementary principal Bill Carlson does exercise classes at SASS, but today, he's excited that he and his group are outside riding

THE DISEASE HITS CLOSE TO HOME.

<"both of my in laws, my mother in law and father in law, passed away from cancer, and so when we ride on events like this, it's kind of humbling to think, we're hoping at least to find a cure for it.">

SINCE THE EVENT'S START IN 20-12...HE'S AMAZED BY MUCH IT HAS GROWN.

<"it's kinda cool to see how it's evolved, from 2012, it's neat to see how it's changed, and how it's really impacted our community.">

MINDI VERVAECKE (ver-veck) IS THE ORGANIZER OF THE RIDE...BACK WHEN IT STARTED AS AN INDOOR RIDE AND GREW TO AN OUTDOOR RIDE LAST YEAR.

SHE SHARES CARLSON'S SENTIMENT.

<"it's amazing, and to have people come out and have fun and raise money at the same time, it's always great.">

FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO GET INVOLVED...CARLSON NOTES THAT THERE ARE OTHER EVENTS THAT HELP BENEFIT THE LYLE AREA CANCER AUCTION.

<"there's a scrapbooking group that does crop for a cure. there's also this ride here, there's a barbecue...lots of different ways that we try to give back to the cancer society. And of course, we sponsor them with our neighbors to the north in minnesota with lyle. And that has been very beneficial for everyone in north iowa and southern minnesota.">

SINCE THAT TIME...OVER 92 THOUSAND DOLLARS HAVE BEEN RAISED FOR THE LYLE AREA CANCER AUCTION - JUST ACROSS STATE LINES IN MINNESOTA.

A NUMBER THAT MAKES VERVAECKE EXCITED.

<"it's great. These are all great friends, great supporters of the community, great supporters of sass, great supporters of anything that st. ansgar wants to do."

THE RIDE WAS SUPPOSED TO BEGIN AT 9 THIS MORNING AT CITY LIMITS IN SAINT ANSGAR...BUT BECAUSE OF THE WEATHER...THE START TIME WAS DELAYED FOR ROUGHLY TWO HOURS.

VERVAECKE (ver-veck) SAYS PLANS FOR NEXT YEARS EVENT ARE ALREADY IN THE WORKS..

IT WILL INCLUDE INDOOR AND OUTDOOR BIKE RIDES.

