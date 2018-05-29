Crystal Lake man pleads not guilty to dealing meth

GARNER, Iowa – An accused meth dealer is pleading not guilty.
Corey David Tangman, 31 of Crystal Lake, is charged with two counts of conspiracy with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Authorities say they searched Tangman’s home in October 2017 and found meth and marijuana paraphernalia, scales, baggies, and drug notes.
He was charged in April and his trial is set to start on July 11.
