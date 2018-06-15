Crystal Lake man gets probation for high-speed chase

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man who reportedly drove 100 miles per hour through Buffalo Center has received a deferred judgment.

Nicholas John Moore, 35 of Crystal Lake, pleaded guilty to eluding and OWI-1st offense for the incident on September 9, 2017. Authorities say he failed to stop for a marked patrol vehicle that had lights and sirens going, then failed field sobriety tests.

On Friday, Moore was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay a $750 civil penalty. If he fulfills all the terms of that probation, this conviction will be wiped from his record.