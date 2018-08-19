Clear
Crystal Lake man sentenced for dealing drugs

Corey Tangman Corey Tangman

Arrested after October 2017 search.

Posted: Aug. 18, 2018 2:31 PM
Updated: Aug. 18, 2018 6:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man is going to prison for dealing meth.

Corey David Tangman, 31 of Crystal Lake, was arrested after authorities searched his home in October 2017 and said they found methamphetamine and marijuana paraphernalia, scales, baggies, and drug notes. Law enforcement said Tangman sold meth between July 24 and October 21 in 2017.

He eventually pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver meth, a class “C” felony, and has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison, with credit for time already served.

