wx_icon Mason City 29°

wx_icon Albert Lea 36°

wx_icon Austin 34°

wx_icon Charles City 30°

wx_icon Rochester 30°

Clear
1 dead after officer-involved shooting near Plainfield Full Story

Cronyism investigation leads to firings at ICN

State auditor says misspending and rule breaking found.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2018 12:06 PM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2018 12:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The executive director of Iowa's state-run broadband network and two subordinates have been fired after state auditors discovered a range of misspending and cronyism during his tenure.

Scroll for more content...

A report by State Auditor Mary Mosiman released Thursday says that Iowa Communications Network executive director Ric Lumbard improperly awarded jobs and contracts to individuals associated with a nonprofit Christian ministry he also leads.

The report says that Lumbard and two associates he hired, Jessica Jensen and T.J. Boulet, were fired earlier this month ahead of the audit's release. A criminal investigation is ongoing.

Mosiman's report says Lumbard repeatedly circumvented rules requiring competitive bidding on government contracts, created unnecessary jobs, hired unqualified individuals and awarded Jensen excessive pay increases. A company associated with Lumbard sold more than $2,000 in state-owned equipment on eBay.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events