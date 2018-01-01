Critics focus on speed of Iowa GOP tax cut bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Senate Republicans used a procedural maneuver last week to fast-track votes on a sweeping tax overhaul bill, a move national experts say could limit transparency and public engagement at the state Capitol.

The legislation would reduce taxes by more than $1 billion annually, in part by cutting corporate and individual income taxes and eliminating some tax credits. The Republican senator who authored the bill said Thursday he didn't yet have a five-year projection on its fiscal impact to the state's roughly $7.2 billion budget, but the measure is moving through the legislative process quickly.

The bill was released publicly Wednesday morning. A little over 24 hours later, it had advanced through a tax-writing subcommittee and a full committee. A Senate floor vote is expected as soon as this week.