Crisis response program available for students after death of classmate

A 10 year old was found dead in Hayfield on Sunday. Authorities believe the child died from natural causes.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2018 11:22 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2018 11:22 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

HAYFIELD, Minn. - A crisis response program will be available at Hayfield Schools this week after the death of a student.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in Hayfield on Sunday morning for a 10 year old found in bed unresponsive. Preliminary investigations show no obvious trauma or known medical history.

While investigators believe the child likely died from natural causes, an autopsy will be performed this week to determine an official cause of death.

